Police Arrest 10 Robbers, Recover N100m Goods

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The Oyo State Police Command says it has arrested 10 suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate allegedly involved in hijacking containers and diverting valuable goods across state lines.

The police said the suspects were apprehended at their hideout around the Genesis Hotel area in Challenge, Ibadan, following weeks of surveillance based on credible intelligence.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, the command said the operation led to the recovery of stolen items valued at about N100m.

The suspects were identified as Mukaila Omorayo, 48; Adekanbi Adesola, 39; Ahmed Oderinlo, 38; Samuel Omoseyin, 53; Ramon Saheed, 52; Monilola Ajayi, 58; Akanbi Bisi, 51; Wasilat Abdullahi, 48; Bolaji Tanimola, 51; and Adeola Oyesina, 51.

According to the police, the syndicate was notorious for carrying out armed robberies involving the hijacking of containers loaded with goods.

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“Operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence, laid surveillance for weeks before successfully apprehending a notorious armed robbery syndicate at their hideout located within the Genesis Hotel area, Challenge, Ibadan.

“The criminal gang, known for hijacking containers at gunpoint and diverting valuable goods, operates across state lines and was intercepted, leading to the arrest of ten (10) suspects at the scene,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the suspects include 40 air conditioners, 10 washing machines, one electric motorcycle, assorted creams, seven cutting machines, 15 packs of LED lights, 25 packs of furniture gum, trailer spare parts, women’s hair relaxers, wigs, chin chin, as well as furniture and painters’ materials.

The command said the suspects had confessed to their roles in the crimes and were cooperating with investigators.

It added that information obtained from the suspects was helping efforts to track down other members of the syndicate who remain at large.

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The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Olugbenga, commended the operatives involved in the operation for what he described as their professionalism, diligence, and resilience.

He also appreciated members of the public for providing useful information to the police, noting that credible intelligence remained critical to crime prevention and detection.

The police commissioner urged residents to continue supporting law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer society.

He also called on hotel operators to assist the police by reporting suspicious activities, saying investigations had shown that some criminal elements often use hotels as temporary bases to plan and execute operations.

The police said the management of the hotel mentioned in the case had been invited for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The command added that the suspects would be charged in court after the conclusion of investigations.

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It reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property in the state and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.