Police Arrest 14 Suspected Cultists, Recover Weapons

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma has vowed to deal with cultism and other vices in the state.

The commissioner stated this on Monday after the police arrested and paraded 14 suspected cultist at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

According to the spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the suspects were captured while they were carrying out cultism related activities.

He said the suspects who belong to the Black-Axe Confraternity were arrested through an intelligence raid at their hideout at Irete in Owerri West local government area of the state by operatives of the command.

He said: “The Imo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Aboki Danjuma, has recorded another significant breakthrough in the onslaught against cultism and other vices in the State. This is evident in the arrest of 14 suspected members of the Black-Axe confraternity on Monday, 6/05/2024, while they were carrying out cultism related activities.

“The arrest of the suspects was sequel to an intelligence-led raid on a suspected criminal hideout at Irete in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, by operatives of the Command on routine confidence-building patrol. Recovered from these suspects include; One locally made single barrel pistol, two rounds of live cartridges, and other incriminating items.

“The suspects are currently in Police custody where a thorough investigation has been initiated to apprehend other members of the gang, the manufacturer and dealers of the locally made gun.

“They will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.”