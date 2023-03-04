Police Arrest 18-Year-Old, Others For Armed Robbery In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Olayitan Ayinde ‘m’ aged 18, for armed robbery.

Also arrested were Chukwuemeka Emmanuel ‘m’ aged 21, Chukwuebuka Innocent ‘m’ aged 24, Umaru Isah ‘m’ aged 21, Emmanuel Ita ‘m’ aged 19, and Moshood Ayinde ‘m’ aged 25.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday said that the suspects who belong to two different armed robbery gangs, and notorious for dispossessing unsuspecting victims of their valuables within Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago areas of the state, were arrested in different areas of the state.

According to Hundeyin, items recovered from the suspects include one unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally made gun, one Infinix Note 7 and one Iphone 7.

The statement read: “Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six armed robbers belonging to two different gangs, notorious for dispossessing unsuspecting victims of their valuables within Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago areas of Lagos State.

“The arrest followed swift investigations into reports of activities of the robbers in the areas.

“The suspects: Chukwuemeka Emmanuel ‘m’ aged 21, Chukwuebuka Innocent ‘m’ aged 24, Umaru Isah ‘m’ aged 21, Emmanuel Ita ‘m’ aged 19, Olayitan Ayinde ‘m’ aged 18 and Moshood Ayinde ‘m’ aged 25 were arrested in different areas of the state, while efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gangs and recover other weapons.

“One unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally made gun, one Infinix Note 7 and one Iphone 7 were recovered from the suspects. Suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, charges Lagosians to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to further enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality.”