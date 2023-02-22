Police Arrest 20-Year Old, One Other With Locally Made Guns In Lagos

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, in separate incidents in Lekki and Ojota, arrested two suspects, 20-year-old Daniel Ojoh and 27-year-old Kudus Ahmed, with two locally made guns and charms.

Advertisement

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday said that Ojoh was arrested at his workshop in Alagutan on February 18, while Ahmed was arrested on February 19.

“Upon receipt of credible information from the public, Daniel Ojoh was arrested at his workshop in Alagutan on Saturday, February 18, 2023, and a locally made gun with two live cartridges were recovered from him.

“Kudus Ahmed was arrested underneath Ojota Bridge at about 4:00 p.m on Sunday, February 19, 2023, after he was stopped on suspicion by RRS bike riders on patrol. A locally made gun and charms were recovered from his bag.

“Both suspects are currently assisting the police in ongoing investigations,” Hundeyin said in a statement.

Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, while urging the officers to intensify patrol of the state, directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER recalls that the oficers of Elemoro Division of State Police Command last Thursday also arrested one Famous Ogooluwa ‘m’ aged 23 and Ibrahim Omoniyi ’m’ aged 27 while escaping with their loot after robbing their victim.

The suspects were arrested following credible information received by the Police about an ongoing robbery in Abijo GRA junction of Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone and one ZAT Android phone.

Further investigation led to the arrest of their gun dealer, one Taofeek Soliu ‘m’ aged 27. According to the command, the suspects confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times.