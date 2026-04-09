Police Arrest 7, Bust Criminal Hideout Disguised As Church

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The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested seven suspected criminals and recovered firearms during a raid on a suspected criminal hideout disguised as a church located at Ndiya mfia village Ikono LGA.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, followed credible intelligence indicating that suspected criminals were operating from a location under the cover of a religious facility called All Power Belongs to God

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed in a statement that the intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of seven suspects, including one identified as “Preacher” Brain Ebeka.

Other suspects arrested include Kenneth Eziekiel, Dickson Ndueo, Abang Rowland, and three female suspects identified as Esther Elijah Okon and Joy Elijah Okon.

According to the police, a thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of several items, including two locally made double-barrel guns, five expended cartridges, four motorcycles, three large generators, and ten mobile phones.

Other items recovered include a police crest, four jungle boots, a peak cap, a saw blade, a spanner, several vehicle plate numbers, five machetes, a special forces vest, bottles of suspected spiritual oil, and an enlarged photograph linked to ongoing investigations.

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Preliminary findings suggest that the facility was being used as a front for criminal operations, raising concerns over the misuse of religious platforms for unlawful activities.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Mohammed Azare, has ordered a comprehensive investigation and directed efforts toward apprehending a principal suspect who is currently at large.

The command warned that there would be no hiding place for criminal elements, stressing that any attempt to conceal illegal activities under any guise would be met with the full weight of the law.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and credible information as the police intensify efforts to rid the state of crime.

The statement in parts, “Acting on credible intelligence indicating that suspected criminals were hibernating in a compound disguised as a church, the Command swiftly mobilised for a targeted operation. At about 0600 hrs on 8th April 2026.

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“Preliminary investigation suggests that the location was being used as a cover for criminal operations, raising serious concerns about the misuse of religious fronts for unlawful activities.

“The Command wishes to issue a stern warning to all criminal elements in the State: there will be no hiding place.

“Any attempt to disguise criminal activities under any cover, religious or otherwise, will be met with the full weight of the law.”