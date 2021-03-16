Police Arrest Agents Of ‘Baby Factory’ In Anambra, Rescue 5 Pregnant Girls

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Two suspects, Abuchi Ani, ‘m’, 32, of Ohaozora, Ebonyi State, and Emeka Ikegwuonu, ‘m’, 49, of Akabukwu, Nnewi, Anambra State, were Monday apprehended by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly being agents of a baby factory in Anambra State.

The factory is allegedly owned by one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu, who is said to be at large.

Police sources said they were arrested following a revelation from a foiled attempt to steal a baby on 11/3/21, when two suspects allegedly stole a four-year-old pupil of St Joseph’s School, Otolo Nnewi.

THE WHISTLER recalls that on 11/3/2021, there was a report at the Area Command headquarters, Nnewi, that a four-year-old-child of St Joseph’s School, Otolo Nnewi, was returning home from school in company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed the child and zoomed off.

The child was later rescued by some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects at Akamili Community, Nnewi. One of the suspects later died as a result of mob action.

The Anambra State police public relations officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said, “Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the suspects who were beaten to stupor by an angry mob (one of whom was confirmed dead) were sent by one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu, presently at large, who also operates a baby factory and a brothel by keeping young girls and getting them impregnated after which she sells the children to her waiting customers.”

Mr Mohammed said four pregnant girls were arrested at the baby factory. The girls are: Chisom Okoye, ‘f’, 20, of Mgbaneze Isu, Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State; Chinecherem Clement, ‘f’, 18, of Agbaebo Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State; Blessing Ogbonna, ‘f’, 21, of Nkwagu Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, and Blessing Njoku, ‘f’, 21, of Mgbaneze Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, all residing at Cool Joint Bar, Nnewi.

He added that the command was intensifying efforts to arrest the principal suspect, one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu, ‘f’, of Ohaozora, Ebonyi State, in order to bring her and other accomplices to justice.