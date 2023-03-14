Police Arrest Car Snatcher, Recover Two Vehicles In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Dayo Jimoh, 36, along Ojodu-Berger Road, after he and two others (still at large) hijacked two vehicles at gunpoint.

The two vehicles, which were recovered are: a 2003 Toyota Corolla with registration number BDG-946-GZ and a 2005 Toyota Camry with registration number KRD-958-HS.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, shortly after his gang snatched one of the vehicles.

The Command urged the owners of the recovered vehicles to come forward with proof of ownership to claim their vehicles, adding that investigation is ongoing.

“Dayo was arrested at about 0230hrs on Saturday, March 11, 2023, shortly after his gang snatched a 2003 Toyota Corolla with registration number BDG-946-GZ. The suspects arrived in a 2005 Toyota Camry with registration number KRD-958-HS which they earlier snatched at gunpoint at Oworo, while disguising as passengers,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi have charged his men to intensify efforts to arrest the two fleeing suspects,” the statement added.