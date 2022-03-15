Police Arrest Cops Who Shot Poly Student

The Oyo State Police Command said it had arrested its operatives who allegedly shot and injured a student of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Samuel Akinsuyi.The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who said this on Tuesday added that investigation had begun into the shooting incident.

Akinsuyi, a student of Business Administration Department of the Polytechnic, on Friday, was allegedly shot on his leg by a police officer on his way from Eruwa to Ibadan, during a stop-and-search operation.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, had ordered full-scale investigations into events that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The operatives involved have all been identified, apprehended, and are currently undergoing debrief, accompanied immediately with the commencement of their orderly room trials.

“In furtherance to the above, the Commissioner of Police, therefore, appeals for calm and affirms the assurances of a thorough and diligent investigation with adequate sanctions meted out in accordance to relevant laws and statutes.”

Recall that the National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday accused the police of cover up saying that was why the culprits had not been arrested.

The South-West Coordinator of NANS, Olatunji Adegboye also accused the police in the state of harrasment and extortion of innocent students, saying this must stop.