Police Arrest Driver For Abandoning Passengers While Rescuing Accident Victims

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a driver who allegedly abandoned his passengers while they were offering assistance to some accident victims at Efon Alaye in Ekiti State.

The driver was said to be traveling with the passengers in his vehicle from Abuja to Lagos when they met the fresh accident at Ita Owore in Efon Alaye.

The passengers, who were moved with pity, reportedly alighted to assist the victims but the driver was said to have abandoned them at the scene and sped off.

However, a rumour had reportedly gone viral that the driver sold off his 18 passengers to kidnappers and was arrested by the police as he was going.

He was reportedly kept at Ijamo Police Station in Ilesa , Osun State.

Reacting to the rumour, the Osun State Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, debunked the claim.

The statement read, “What really happened was that, a driver abandoned his good samaritan passengers who offered to rescue some victims at a scene of an accident at Efon Alaye on their way from Abuja, and took to hiding with his vehicle at a point near Ilesa.

“He was however accosted, upon information from Ijamo policemen by a police patrol team led by DPO Efon Alaye Division.The driver thereafter was taken to Efon Alaye, the neighbouring Ekiti State Command with the vehicle, being the jurisdiction in which the incident occurred.

“Osun State Police Command therefore urges the general public to disregard the news, and wishes to warn against the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories in future, as such could not only instill fear in the members of the public, but also create unnecessary panic, tension and commotion in the land.”