Police Arrest Four For Hijacking Tricycle In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four suspects for allegedly hijacking a tricycle belonging to one Nuhu Muhammed, a commercial tricyclist operating in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

According to a press release by the Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday, the suspects, Abdullahi Yusuf (22 years), Umar Yahaya (20 years), Hassan Ishaka (24 years) and Shuaibu Abubakar (19 years), all residents of Kwabura village, Hawal Local Government Area in Borno State, were arrested on Sunday.

According to Nguroje: “On April 7th, 2024, at about 0600hrs, Nuhu Muhammed, a tricyclist, raised alarm along Jimeta-Mubi Bridge after being attacked and robbed of his tricycle.”

He explained further that investigations so far revealed that the suspects boarded the tricycle posing as passengers, while telling the tricyclist to take them to a certain location, around Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area.

However, “upon reaching the bridge, they (suspect) applied force on the tricyclist, threatening him with dangerous weapons, pushed him out of the tricycle and went away with it.

“A swift response from the Jimeta Division patrol team led to the apprehension of these suspects and the recovery of the tricycle.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo Morris, Psc (+), assured that the suspects will be charged to court for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, upon the conclusion of the investigation,” Nguroje said.