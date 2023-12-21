Police Arrest Imo Traditional Ruler, Suspected Terrorists, Recover Arms

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a traditional ruler, Eze Anozie Augustine Agbarambo, of Isi Mgbidi in Emoha Mgbidi community, under suspicion of sponsoring terrorist activities in parts of the state.

The arrest follows a confession by alleged Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) commander, Ikechukwu Uba.

Uba, along with three other individuals, was apprehended by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad on December 16 after their hideout was raided based on actionable intelligence.

During interrogation by police, Uba reportedly admitted to being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and claimed responsibility for attacks on Omuma Police Station and military personnel in Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama.

He further alleged that Finland-based secessionist agitator, Simon Ekpa, financially supported his activities.

Building on Uba’s information, police operatives apprehended one of their alleged sponsors, Eze Agbarambo, 51.

The command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, said in a statement: “Following a diligently gathered actionable intelligence on a deadly IPOB/ESN Terrorist Commander named Ikechukwu Uba, of Emoha Mgbidi, in Oru West LGA, of Imo State, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa stormed the hideout of the suspects on 16/12/2023 and arrested him and three others.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) Terrorist group, commanding the Mgbidi axis and stated further that he masterminded the attacks on Omuma Police Station and soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama, narrating further that he receives funding from the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to carry out Terrorist attacks in the State.

“The suspects provided useful information to the determined operatives that led to the arrest of one of their alleged sponsors, HRH EZE Anozie Augustine Agbarambo ‘m’, 51 yrs, the Traditional Ruler of Isi Mgbidi, Emoha Mgbidi autonomous community. Two locally made revolver long guns, one double barrel long gun, and 33 rounds of live Cartridges were recovered from his house during an intense search. Investigation is in progress and the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a diligent investigation.”

In a related development, the command on December 10 apprehended a suspected kidnapper, Sylvester Humble, from Umuoma Nekede and recovered a locally made pistol.

Further investigations were said to have revealed that Humble is a member of a notorious gang of kidnappers terrorizing the Nekede and Ihiagwa axis.

“In a different development, operatives of Nekede Divisional Headquarters while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol on 10/12/2023 arrested a suspected kidnapper named, Sylvester Humble, ‘m’, of Umuoma Nekede, searched and recovered one locally made pistol in his possession.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted to being a member of a notorious kidnapping syndicate terrorizing the residents of Nekekde and Ihiagwa in Imo State and volunteered useful information that will assist the Police in the arrest of his cohorts at large. He will be arraigned upon completion of a comprehensive investigation,” added Okoye.