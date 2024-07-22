Police Arrest Kuje Prison Escapee Who Masterminded Rtd. General Udokwere’s Death

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested one Marazu Baku, who they said masterminded a robbery attack that killed a retired Army Personnel, Brigadier General Harold Udokwere.

Udokwere was killed at his residence in the Apo area of Abuja, on June 21 during the robbery attack.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at the police command in Abuja.

Recall that the residence of the retired Army General was invaded on June 21. The assailants carted away his pistol, his wife’s jewellery and other valuable items, the police had said.

However, on June 23, operatives of the command arrested four suspects they said were involved in the operation, with the alleged mastermind, Hashiru Marazu Baku, at large at the time.

However, speaking to the press, the FCT Police commissioner said police operatives trailed the suspect to one Chile Hotel in Kano State on July 17, where he was perfecting his plans to flee the country. He was arrested two days later, on July 19.

“It is important to note that the same Hashiru Marazu Bako was once arrested in 2022 at Wuse zone 6 for armed robbery, was prosecuted and sentenced to Kuje correctional facility from where he broke out during the 22/05/2022 Kuje jailbreak,” CP said.

In a follow-up operation at the residence of the suspect in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, CP Igweh said that the police operatives recovered the service pistol of slain personnel with two rounds of 9mm live ammunition.