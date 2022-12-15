Police Arrest Man Bathing With Blood In Ogun

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Ganiyu Shina, 49, for bathing with blood at a community river in kotopo area of Odeda LGA of the state.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday said the suspect was arrested when members of the community saw him at the river bank with local sponge and a container filled with blood.

Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was instructed by a herbalist to do so to end the spiritual problem that he has.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the remaining blood be taken to laboratory for analysis to find out whether its human blood or not.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have a spiritual problem, and that a herbalist instructed him to perform the ritual. He claimed further the blood in his possession is not human blood, but that of cow.

“The CP also praised members of the community for not taken laws into their hand, he therefore assure them the suspect will be thoroughly investigated.”