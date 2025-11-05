Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing 15-Year-Old Wife In Sokoto

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Sufiyanu Aliyu, for allegedly killing his 15-year-old wife, Suwaiba Abubakar Bawa, in Gwanyal Village, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident, which occurred on October 27, has shocked residents of the rural community. According to the police, Aliyu reportedly engaged in a violent altercation with his teenage wife, which escalated into a deadly attack.

He allegedly used a knife to inflict fatal injuries on the victim, leading to her death.

Police spokesperson DSP Ahmad Rufai, in a statement issued on Wednesday, confirmed that the Command received a distress report from a Good Samaritan in the community at about 8:00 p.m. on the day of the incident.

He said police officers were immediately deployed to the scene, where they found the deceased and apprehended the suspect.

“The scene was visited, processed, and cordoned off for forensic analysis. A knife, believed to be the weapon used in committing the crime, was recovered as an exhibit. The victim’s body was evacuated to a hospital, where a medical doctor confirmed her death.”

Rufai added that the suspect had confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation. The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, commended the swift response of the officers involved and assured the public that justice would be served. He reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“The Command urges the public to always seek peaceful and lawful means of resolving domestic or marital disputes and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.”

The tragic incident has once again drawn attention to the rising cases of domestic violence in rural communities and the need for stronger community sensitisation on peaceful conflict resolution.