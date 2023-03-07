Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Rival To Death In Adamawa

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The rivalry between two young men in Adamawa State went soar leading to one stabbing the other.

One Muhammed Bala, a 22 year old tailor stabbed one Bakura over a teenage girl identified as Maryam Mohammed, who both young men claimed to be in love with.

The spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER, said the two have been competing over Maryam.

He said the deceased had warned Bala to stay away from the lady “but because of the love he has for the lady he cannot in anyway stay away from her.

“So it now became a very serious competition between them to the extent that the deceased was always overpowering him, and he (Bala) decided to be always carrying knife.

“Anytime they meet, they used to have exchange of words until the last one before they engaged themselves in a fight in which he stabbed the victim and as a result of that he died,” said Nguroje.

Muhammed, from Mararaba in Madagali town, Madagali Local Government Area, allegedly killed Bakura, on 15th February, 2023, by 9:00pm at the compound of the 17 year old Maryam Mohammed.

On the fateful day, Bakura met the suspect and the girl at the compound of the later and beat her up and subsequently descended on Muhammed after the girl had ran away.

Meanwhile, during the fight, Muhammed used a knife in his possession and stabbed his victim, as a result of which he fell down and died on the spot.

According to Nguroje, the Command has arrested the suspect.

“We are investigating him, possibly we will charge him to court. We want to prosecute him for culpable homicide.

“He admitted stabbing the deceased by the neck to death over the teenager, whom he had been in love for over 3 years and proposing to marry her.,” the spokesman said.