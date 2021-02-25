Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Murder In Imo

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Imo State police command, Wednesday, announced the arrest of one Emeka Ezuruike, a native of Ubommiri, Emuoba, Rivers State, for killing one Victor Ikegwuonu, 25, of Nduichi, Arondizuogu of Imo State.

According to the state police public relations officer, SP Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, the arrest was effected by the operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Orlu, on 23/02/2021.

He said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that Victor Ikegwuonwu was said to have informed one Pa Chijioke Anyiam, 52, that his wife, Patience Anyiam, 30, was involved in a hot romance with Emeka Ezuruike, an affair which he said had been on for a very long time.

“Sequel to that, Emeka went to see Victor to ask him about the allegation.

During the enquiry, both of them got into a serious fight and in the process, Emeka Ezuruike stabbed Victor Ikegwuonu with pieces of broken bottles which led to the death of Victor Ikegwuonu. The suspect has been arrested and taken into custody while investigation is ongoing. He will be charged to court accordingly.”