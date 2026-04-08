Police Arrest Man Over Fatal Knife Attack, Baby Theft

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The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Abubakar Musa, for allegedly killing two persons and injuring three others during a violent incident in the Olámbe area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, identified the attack as a violent reaction triggered by a failed business deal.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at about 01:38 hours, when the suspect reportedly attacked five individuals with a knife as they attempted to calm him.

Police authorities confirmed that two victims, Gbadamasi Ibrahim, 25, and Chinedu, 40, died while being transported to the hospital, where a medical examiner later certified them dead.

Three others—Mohammed Abubakar, 35; Ashiru Adamu, 25; and Paul Lawrence, 25—sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack but operatives later tracked and apprehended him. He remains in police custody pending further investigation.

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He said, “On Tuesday, 7th April 2026, at about 0138hrs, the suspect stabbed five people.

“Detectives of the Ajuwon Division have arrested Abubakar Musa ‘M’, aged 25. He is accused of killing two people and injuring three others at Olámbe, Ogun State.

“The suspect attacked the victims with a knife after failing in some business deals. The victims were trying to calm him down when the attack happened.

“Two of the victims, Gbadamasi Ibrahim, 25, and Chinedu, 40, died while being taken to the hospital, while a doctor confirmed their deaths.

“Three others—Mohammed Abubakar, 35; Ashiru Adamu, 25; and Paul Lawrence, 25—sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

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“The other three victims are in critical condition but responding to treatment,” the police stated.

Authorities have transferred the case and the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Babaseyi added that, “The case and the suspect have been sent to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and prosecution.”

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, condemned the attack and assured residents that justice would be served.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious or violent activities to security agencies.

In a separate development, the Abia State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Ebere Sunday, over the alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl in Obehie, Ukwa West Local Government Area.

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The Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, stated that operatives apprehended the suspect at the Obehie Police Division. He explained that the suspect allegedly committed the offence alongside two accomplices who remain at large.

He said, “The suspect with two others defiled the 13-year-old girl and threatened her with a knife if she shouted or disclosed their act to her mother.

“Suspect has confessed to the crime while efforts are in top gear to arrest other fleeing suspects. Exhibit recovered includes, one knife, torn clothes and pants with blood stains. Suspect has been charged in court”.

Police authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects, while investigations continue.

The command also confirmed the arrest of two additional suspects, Chizuruoke Monday and Onyekachi Onyema, in connection with a child-stealing case.

According to Isa, operatives of the Obingwa Police Division apprehended the suspects for allegedly abducting a two-week-old baby girl belonging to a mentally unstable woman in April 2020 before fleeing the community.

“Investigation is ongoing as State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Umuahia as efforts are ongoing to arrest the buyers and rescue the baby,” the CP said.

The command further reported progress in its operations against cultism and related crimes across the state.

He said, “A total of 13 cult-related cases have been investigated, 23 suspects arrested, arraigned d in court and remanded in correctional custody and 32 arms recovered during these operations.

“Currently, five cult-related cases are also under interrogation. These efforts are part of the Command’s zero-tolerance for cultism and its commitment to sustaining relative peace and security across the state.”