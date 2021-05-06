Police Arrest Man With Gun Inside Lagos Mosque

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Omotayo Olaiya for allegedly threatening to shoot dead one Mrs Shakirat Olatunji inside a mosque at Ebute Metta area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the pistol which the suspect allegedly wanted to use to shoot the woman was recovered from him.

The statement read, ” The policemen attached to Denton Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on 3rd May, 2021 at about 11am received a complaint that Mrs Olatunji Shakirat Mayo, f, that one Omotayo Olaiya, m, threatened to kill her with a gun inside the Ansarudeen Mosque, located at no 72-74, Bola Street, Ebute-Metta Lagos.

“On the strength of the complaint, a surveillance team was detailed to track down the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“A Brownie pistol and one Motorola walkie-talkie were recovered from the suspect.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he bought the pistol from one Taiwo, m, residing at Ikorodu area of Lagos State in November, 2020 for N80,000.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the case be transferred to the command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation.

He added that others named in connection with the case of unlawful possession of firearms and threat to life of the complainant would be arrested.

In another development, the policemen attached to Festac Division of the command, have rescued an abandoned baby girl, of about six months old.

The police spokesman said the baby was rescued on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 24B, Plot 3006, Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu Street, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

He said, “The police in conjuction with social workers from Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have taken care of the rescued baby.

“She has been taken to the Juvenile and Women Centre in Alakara for further action.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the cruel and inhuman act of abandoning babies, on the road or in the bush, that, such heinous act is criminal and will not be tolerated in the state.”