Police Arrest NSCDC Officer, Others Over Alleged Robbery

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The Anambra Police Command has arrested a suspected Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) officer and two others over alleged robbery in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

Ikenga said the command had continued to record operational successes in its sustained efforts to enhance safety and security across the state.

“The latest arrest of three suspected armed robbers and cultists, and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and a stolen petrol tanker in separate operations is a testimony.”

According to him, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on March 21 at about 1:46 p.m., acting on credible intelligence, stormed a suspected criminal hideout in Ogidi, where the suspects were apprehended.

“During the operation, three suspects were arrested, they include Francis Anene, male, 46; Emmanuel Obi, male, 29; and Okoye Chinonso, male, 35; and an alleged serving member of a security agency,” he added.

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Ikenga said items recovered from the suspects included two locally made Beretta pistols, four rounds of live 9mm ammunition and a suspected fake security agency identity card.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were members of a criminal syndicate allegedly involved in armed robbery, kidnapping and terrorising residents of Ogidi and its environs.

Ikenga added that the suspects were also being investigated for possible involvement in the murder of the late President-General of Ogidi.

He further said that in a separate operation, police personnel attached to the Ozubulu Police Division, in the early hours of March 17, recovered a suspected stolen white petrol tanker abandoned along the Onitsha/Owerri Expressway.

“The vehicle was found without a registration number and key in the ignition, reportedly abandoned by an unidentified individual,” Ikenga said.

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He said the command had commenced investigation to trace the owner of the tanker and unravel the circumstances surrounding its abandonment.

He said investigations into both incidents were ongoing to establish the facts.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, reassured residents of the command’s commitment to sustaining safety and security.

He added that Orutugu urged members of the public to support the police with timely and credible information to prevent and tackle crime.