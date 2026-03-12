Police Arrest Pastor’s Wife For Assaulting 5-Year-Old Niece In Calabar

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A pastor’s wife, Mrs Unyime Bassey, has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly assaulting her five-year-old niece, Edidiong (name withheld), at her residence on Stream Road, Atimbo, Calabar Municipality.

It was gathered that Edidiong, who acts as a nanny to Mrs. Bassey’s youngest child, Blessing, has been subjected to repeated physical abuse over minor issues.

The latest incident occurred after the minor was accused of stealing meat from a pot of soup. Neighbours described the episode as relatively mild compared to previous cases of abuse.

Residents noted that while all of Mrs. Bassey’s biological children attend school, Edidiong is left at home under her aunt’s care.

The involvement of both Mrs. Bassey and her husband, who are pastors, has sparked widespread public outrage in the community.

The Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Police Command, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed that she was arrested on March 11, 2026, at about 10:45 am by officers of A Division, Calabar.

Advertisement

He said the arrest followed the circulation of a viral video depicting the alleged abuse.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect struck Edidiong with a spatula, inflicting injuries around her right eye.

Medical examination also showed bruises on other parts of her body, consistent with repeated physical abuse.

The police assured that investigations are ongoing, with further updates to be provided as the case progresses.