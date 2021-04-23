Police Arrest Primary School Teacher For Having Sex With Male Pupils

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old teacher, Ebenezer Olawuyi, at a private primary school in Ibadan for allegedly sodomizing a 12-year-old pupil of the school.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the 30-year-old male teacher had repeatedly had sex with the pupil.

He said, ” On April 22 at about 1100hrs one “Olawuyi Ebenezer” ‘m’ 30 yrs old teacher in a school (name wittheld) was arrested for repeatedly having undue carnal knowledge of a 12 yrs pupil.

” Further investigations revealed that the suspect had his way with the young victim on three different occasions.”

Investigation also revealed that the suspect, who is single, has had anal sex with two pupils before he was arrested.

He reportedly confessed that he invited the male pupils to his house to help collate examination scripts when he used the opportunity to sexually molest the his victims.

The suspect was said to have confessed to watching pornographic films, saying that was one of the factors that lured him into the act.

The police said Olawuyi would be charged to court immediately investigation was completed.