Police Arrest Rape Suspect In Rivers

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The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man, identified as Otamiri Prince ‘M’, over his alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping and rape in Port Harcourt.

The arrest followed a report lodged on April 11, 2026, by a 24-year-old woman, Miss Thomas Alice, who resides in Eliozu, Port Harcourt. The victim told police she was abducted on January 3, 2026, by a man she had met online.

According to her account, she had been lured to Igwuruta under false pretences before being taken by suspected accomplices to a bush in Ulakwo, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State. There, she was allegedly assaulted, raped, and dispossessed of her valuables before being released.

Police authorities said operatives swung into action immediately after receiving the complaint, deploying technology-driven investigative strategies championed by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

The Command disclosed that the suspect was eventually apprehended and has reportedly confessed to the crime.

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Items recovered from him include an iPhone, a wig believed to belong to the victim, and other personal belongings.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Kaborlo Blessing, said efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the gang who are currently at large.

She added that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has advised women and job seekers to exercise caution when dealing with individuals met online.

He urged members of the public to avoid meeting strangers in isolated or unfamiliar locations, verify identities before physical meetings, and always inform trusted persons of their movements.

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The police also encouraged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies through its designated emergency lines.

The Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents, stressing that public cooperation remains vital in combating crime across the state.