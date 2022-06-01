Police Arrest Relative For Inflicting Injuries On Minor

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested one Nweke Chadikaobi for the ill-treatment perpetrated on a 10-year-old minor, Oluebibe Emmanuel.

Emmanuel who resides with Chadikaobi at Range View Estate in the Dawaki area of the FCT was seen in a viral video with marks of battering on her back.

The command in its reaction traced and arrested the culprit who admitted to the act, saying the minor bed wets among sundry offences.

Consequently, the Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday ordered the recovery of the minor for medical attention and other forms of intervention needed in the protection of her Human right and dignity.

“While the victim has been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of child trafficking in person (NAPTIP) for special care and retraumatization, the investigation continues and subsequent developments will be communicated duly,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sunday urged residents to report similar inhumane cases as a “happy child leads to a happy people and by the effect, a happy Nation void of crime and criminality”.

Meanwhile, operatives of the command, through credible intelligence had dislodged bandits from their hideout located at the Dadu hills Via Chukwuku in Kuje Area Council of the city.

The command in a concerted effort with the Destiny hunters reportedly stormed and destroyed the hideout on Tuesday.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh revealed that at least four victims, all males were successfully rescued.

Adeh said Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa and Adamu Isa were reportedly kidnapped between May 23rd and 25th at Kiyi while Abdulsalam Uzugiz was kidnapped at Angwan Gade extension of Kuje Area Council.

The statement partly, “The FCT Commissioner of Police while extending condolences to the family of the deceased reassured residents of the Command’s unflinching commitment to riding the Territory of crime and criminality.

“Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence by reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352”.