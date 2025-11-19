Police Arrest Serial Killer Linked To 2020 UNIBEN Student Murder

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Nab Pastor Accused Of Defiling Three Sisters

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected serial killer and prison escapee allegedly linked to multiple murders, including the 2020 killing of a UNIBEN undergraduate, Uwaila Omozuwa.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed the developments in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the police, the breakthrough followed a complaint on October 24, that one Michael Ezenwai was attempting to sell a suspected stolen phone in Agbor.

The police said that its operatives were deployed to the scene where Ezenwai was arrested.

During interrogation, the suspect gave conflicting accounts, initially claiming he brought the phone from Libya.

Advertisement

When the police rang a contact through the stolen phone, the receiver clarified that one Christabel Egedefe, owned the phone.

Acting on the lead, the DPO and his team visited the young woman’s residence, where they discovered her dead.

“At that point, the suspect confessed to the murder,” the police said.

The statement noted that Ezenwai, who had initially attempted to implicate the victim’s father, later admitted to killing Christabel during a robbery on October 23.

The suspect admitted that the deceased refused to hand over her motorcycle keys.

Advertisement

Investigations by the police further revealed that the suspect is a serial murderer and a member of the syndicate responsible for the rape and murder of 22-year-old Uwaila Omozuwa, a UNIBEN student killed in a church in 2020.

The police said Ezenwai also confessed to escaping from the Oko Correctional Centre during the 2020 EndSARS jailbreak.

In another development, the Command apprehended a Sapele-based pastor, Daniel Ololo of Omega Prophetic Prayer Ministry,

accused of defiling three sisters from the same family.

Acting on the petition dated October 13, the Commissioner of Police ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.

The suspect was arrested on November 17 at his church premises.

According to police findings, the pastor allegedly used “fake prophecies” to lure vulnerable female members into his office, manipulating them into believing they needed to have sex with him to secure spiritual deliverance.

Advertisement

“Further investigation revealed that he had carnal knowledge of three sisters of the same mother, all members of his church,” Edafe said.

The youngest victim is 17, even as Ololo remains in custody, with investigations ongoing.