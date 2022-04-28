Police Arrest Seven Arms Dealers In Jos, Taraba

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have arrested seven suspected arms dealers in Jos, Plateau State and Taraba respectively.

The FIB-IRT in a sting operation arrested four suspects and recovered 57 AK47 rifles and a large catchment of ammunition in Jos and from other locations across the country.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Spokesperson in a series of tweets on Thursday said the operation followed a credible intelligence on their nefarious activities in Jos and its environs.

The suspects arrested included Hamza Zakari (aka Hamzo) 20, Abubakar Muhammed (aka Fancy) 22, Umar Ibrahim 25, and Muhammed Abdulkarim (aka Dan-Asabe) 37, all males and residents of Jos.

Adejobi noted that the suspects have confessed to their involvement in arms dealings and other criminal acts, and have been identified as one of the major links for the supply of arms and ammunition to criminal elements terrorising the state and some other parts of the country.

He said, “The investigation team is on the trail of their accomplices and they are closing in on them. Similarly, operatives of the FIB-IRT acting on a tip-off have smashed and arrested three suspected gun runners in Ibi LGA of Taraba State.

The suspects, Bello Sani, Venab Puncat and Yusuf Nahoda, all of Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba, during interrogation confessed to having purchased one AK47 rifle, and one SMG rifle at the cost of Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (N900,000)”.

