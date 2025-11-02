Police Arrest Six Armed Robbery Suspects In Oyo

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested six armed robbery and kidnapping suspects in a hideout located at Ikoyi-Ile in the Orire Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, CSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Ibadan.

The spokesperson said that the suspects, who have been terrorising residents of the community, were arrested on Saturday by officers of the Ikoyi-Ile Divisional Police Headquarters.

He said that the officers were supported by various security agencies as well as vigilant local intelligence.

“At 0600 hrs on Nov. 1, 2025, a coordinated operation was executed in the Igbo-Awe forest, near Iboran village, leading to the arrest of six suspected key members of the armed group.

“During the operation, officials recovered several significant items,” he said.

Osifeso itemised the recovered items to include one AK-47 rifle with 15 rounds of ammunition, one Infinix Android phone, one Itel phone, four empty AK-47 magazines, one Nigerian Army jungle hat, one army life jacket and a pair of army uniforms.

According to him, the recovered items indicated that the suspects had organised criminal intent and were prepared for chaos.

He, however, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to providing security and combating such threats in a bid to ensure the safety of residents.

The PPRO urged residents to ensure that they promptly report any suspicious activities to the police at all times.