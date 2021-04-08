Police Arrest Six For Buying Human Heart, Flesh , Bones For Money Rituals

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested five persons in connection with buying of human heart for money rituals.

Another suspect was arrested also for being in possession of human flesh and bones which were also said to be part of things to he used for money ritual.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, who disclosed these in a statement on Thursday said the suspect, known as Alfa Taofeek who allegedly sourced for the human heart escaped arrest.

One Jimoh Sabiku was said to have contacted one Musbaudeen Aroju that he needed a human heart for money ritual and the later introduced him to the Alfa who sold the heart to him for N10,000.

Sabiku was said to have given the human heart to one David Adesola who was asked to deliver it to Waheed Bello in Igbeti. Adesola and Habeeb Musa were said to be on a motorcycle while going to deliver the heart but luck ran out of them as the police stopped and searched them. They were arrested together with Sabiku, Aroju and Bello.

The statement read, “On March 19, 2021 at about 1500hrs, the said Adesola David was intercepted while on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AYE 125 QE by men of Federal Highway Patrol team who were on Stop and Search duty at Forest area along Igbeti/Igboho.

“Adesola David together with one Habib Musa were searched, the heart suspected to be human heart were found on them. However, Alfa Taofeek ‘m’ a.k.a Karile who sold the heart suspected to be human heart to one Jimoh Sabiku ‘m’ at the rate of N10,000 is now at large and effort is being intensified to arrest him.”

Similarly, the police on April 4 arrested 30-year-old herbalist, Azeez Akinolu Wasiu, for being in possession of human flesh and bones.

The herbalist, who was arrested at Alakuko area of Ibadan confessed that he wanted to use the human flesh and and bones for money rituals.

The PPRO said, “On interrogation, he confessed that he got the dry bones at the Elegbo Cemetery in Oyo town. He further confessed that he got the flesh from a dead body supposedly killed during Sasa Market crisis in February 2021 along Moniya/Oyo Expressway Ibadan.

“He said he wanted to use the parts for money ritual. Investigation is still in progress.”