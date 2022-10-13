Police Arrest Suspect After Car Theft In Maitama

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested one member of a robbery syndicate that snatched a Land Cruiser from a resident in the Gana area of Maitama.

The command in a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh on Thursday, confirmed the identity of the suspect, noting that his arrest came seven hours after the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the case of car theft by armed men.

The suspects had forcefully taken the car owner with them but later dropped him off along the Kaduna road.

The command had vowed to apprehend the suspects as well as recover the vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser Jeep with Diplomatic Registration Number GD CD 071.

The statement said, “Seven hours later, The painstaking effort of the Command yielded results as the vehicle was recovered at Jabi magajipi, off Eco Bank Junction Jabi, while one Emmanuel Okoi, a 29 years old male resident of Jabi and a suspected member of the criminal syndicate was arrested.

“As part of the investigation, an identification parade was conducted where the victim identified the suspect as one of his six abductors. An investigation has been intensified and unfolding facts will be communicated subsequently.”

The command, however, enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind.

