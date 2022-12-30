Police Arrest Suspect Who Killed, Buried FCT Resident in Shallow Grave

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Secure Arrest of 17 Others, Recover 200 Ammunition

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has secured the arrest of 63-year-old Taiwo Ojo for the gruesome killing of one Philip Kura in the Bwari Area Council of the city.

The New FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Sadiq Abubakar revealed the information during a press briefing and parade of the suspect alongside 17 others at the command headquarters on Friday.

The suspect was reported to have burnt the deceased and buried him in a shallow grave in the area council. There was, however, no detailed information about the incident.

But the CP noted that the 18 paraded suspects were arrested in the past week.

Among them were four suspects reported to have been involved in various degrees of notorious acts including the robbery of POS operators and individuals perceived to have valuables in the Maitama, Garki, Wuse and Central areas of the FCT.

The suspects include Isah Wada Akubo, Sunday Jacob, John Monday Audu and Peter Adaji, all male.

He noted that when the police arrested the suspects, three locally made pistols and 14 rounds of live ammunition were found in his possession. Other exhibits include one English pistol, two televisions and jewellery, 20 cell phones and one shovel.

In another development, Abubakar revealed that on December 22, operatives of the Command attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested 10 suspects at a certain You and You Hotel in the Sambisa Masaka Area of Nasarawa State.

The following exhibits were recovered: five AK47 Rifle, four G-3 Rifles, 122 Lives ammunitions of 7.62MM, one locally made pistol without ammunition, three ballistic vests, six AK47 empty magazines, seven G-3 empty magazines and charms of various degrees.

Other items include one Police Sgt warrant card, one vigilante ID card, one Civil Defence I.D card, one Toyota Camry 2000 model, golden colour, Reg No. GGE 702 CH, one golf 3 wagon green colour, reg. no KWL 22 GQ x, Two generators, and One Filing Machine.

The police boss said an investigation is underway and the suspects will be charged in court afterwards.

Meanwhile, the command anti-kidnapping section during a clearance operation discovered a kidnapper’s den on the outskirts of the FCT, the police commissioner said.

“Proper search and cordon were conducted and in the process (1) Anthony Udeh ‘m’, (2) Emmanuel Onuvu were arrested and they confessed to supplying Ammunition to armed robbers and bandits.

“900 cartridges of live ammunition were discovered while several other items suspected to belong to victims of kidnapping incidents were also discovered. The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation,” Abubakar added.

He further reiterated that security was everyone’s business, and urged FCT residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.

Abubakar noted that such collaboration will adequately complement the crime-fighting effort of the Command.

He added that all reports should be done through the FCT Police emergency lines: 0803 200 3913, 0806 158 1938, 0705 733 7653, and 0802 894 0883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.