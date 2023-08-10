Police Arrest Suspected Child Trafficker In Abia Community

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police in Abia has arrested a suspected child trafficker in the state.

The arrest was contained in a statement signed by the Abia Police PRO, Maureen Chinaka and made available to newsmen in Aba.

The suspect, who was arrested on March 8, by Isuochi Divisional Police Headquarters, is an indigene of Achara Isuochi in Umunneochi LGA of Abia.

Chinaka said the arrest was made possible through the information that the parents of the victims relayed to the Nigeria Police.

“Onyekwere Christian (male) and Nneka Nwokoma (female), both from Achara and Amuda Isuochi, reported that their daughters had been missing for over a week.

“The missing girls were identified as Goodness Onyekwere, 15, Ezinwanne Onyekwere, 16, and Viviane Ndukwe,13.

“In response, the Police promptly initiated investigation that diligently pursued available leads and evidence to determine the missing girls’ whereabouts.

“The result of that meticulous investigative effort was the successful arrest of the suspect connected to the case by police in that division,” she said.

She said that one of the suspects in Police custody, had confessed to his involvement in the incident.

The PPRO said the suspect had admitted to abducting the three young girls and transported them to Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in recent months, some young Nigerian girls of Igbo decent had been seen in trending videos seeking help to return home from Ghana.

They said that the young men who supported their movement, told them in Ghana that they would be doing prostitution in Ghana or its neighbouring countries.

However, when they refused to join prostitution rings, they were abandoned and left to sleep in motor parks until help came their way to return them to Nigeria.

Chinaka therefore asked the public to help curb the trend of sending young girls into prostitution in neighbouring countries, noting that the suspect would soon be arraigned and prosecuted after ongoing investigations.

(NAN)