Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers In FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested three suspected kidnappers connected to the abduction of residents in Kasanki village, Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

The suspects, Abubakar Umaru, Nasiru Umaru, and Haruna Sulu, all male residents of Niger State were arrested by the special anti-crime operation, code-named Operation G-7.

The special force was created to combat violent crimes in, and in other neighbouring/border states the FCT arrested the suspects through an intelligence-led operation.

“The operatives stormed a suspected criminal camp at Gulida village, a border community with Abaji, at about 04:00hrs on December 13, 2022, and the unrelenting efforts led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of exhibits,” the police said.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh on Tuesday revealed that the success of the operation is what led to the need to kick off its second phase.

The first phase of Operation G-7 was flagged up, earlier in 2022, and according to the command, the second phase will be an improvement on the first.

The statement quoted the FCT Police Commissioner (CP), Babaji Sunday, as saying:

“The 2nd Phase, which is a product of assessment of the performance of the 1st phase, would engender improved inter-agency collaboration, proactive crime prevention and law enforcement activities, and dedicated spirit on the part of the security community, to keep the FCT, its neighbouring States, safe and secure.”

The CP noted that the special operation is a necessary part of the preparations by the command to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year Festivities, amongst other imperatives.

Sunday charged senior officers of the command to ensure that criminal elements “have no breathing space in the FCT”.

He enjoined residents to trust and continue to support the police with credible and timely information, through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached at 0902 222 2352.