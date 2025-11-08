Police Arrest Suspected Thief With Pistol Concealed Inside Loaf Of Bread—Police

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber and kidnapper, 24-year-old Nnamdi Stanley Chibuike, after discovering a fabricated Beretta pistol ingeniously hidden inside a loaf of bread during a stop-and-search operation in Asaba.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the arrest occurred on Thursday, November 7, 2025, at about 8:45 a.m., when personnel of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) intercepted the suspect at Koka Roundabout, Asaba, during a routine patrol.

Edafe explained that Chibuike’s suspicious behaviour prompted the operatives to conduct a more thorough search, which led to the shocking discovery.

According to him, “a fabricated Beretta pistol was discovered carefully concealed inside a loaf of bread.”

He confirmed that the suspect was immediately apprehended and placed under arrest.

“The recovered weapon has been secured as an exhibit, while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain his possible connection with incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping within the Asaba metropolis and adjoining communities,” Edafe added.

The report revealed that preliminary findings suggest Chibuike may be linked to recent violent crimes in the area, though police have yet to establish a direct connection.

The incident underscores the growing creativity of criminal elements attempting to evade security detection through unconventional concealment methods.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

He described the discovery as “proof of the Command’s sustained intelligence-driven operations.”

Olufemi further reaffirmed the Command’s determination to clamp down on crime, stating that officers remain committed to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting offenders regardless of the sophistication of their methods.

He also urged residents to remain alert and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing credible intelligence, assuring that all information shared would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The CP reiterated his commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state, stressing that the Command’s proactive approach remains crucial in curbing emerging threats within Asaba and its environs.