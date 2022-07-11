Police Arrest Teenage Kidnapper, Two Others Terrorising Ekiti Residents

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers at Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

The arrested suspects, Abdullahi Musa, 38, Abdullahi Ali, 21 and Abdullahi Suleiman, 19, were said to have been arrested in the forest by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad and vigilantes.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, said the three suspected confessed to participating in kidnapping operations in the state, including two incidents in Ikere-Ekiti.

The PPRO said further that the suspects disclosed that they belonged to a seven-man syndicate, adding that other members of the gang were currently at large.

He said effort was ongoing to apprehend fleeing members of the gang.

The statement reads, “As part of the deliberate effort of the command to rid the state of kidnappers and other criminal elements, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, in collaboration with the vigilantes, trailed and arrested three suspected kidnappers inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti.

“The arrested suspects – ABDULLAHI MUSA ’38yrs’, ABDULLAHI ALI ’25yrs’ and ABDULLAHI SULEIMAN ’19yrs’, during interrogation, confessed to have been engaged in series of kidnapping operations in Ekiti State including two kidnapping incidents in Ikere-Ekiti.”

Recall that gunmen had abducted two men at Aisegba about a month ago and one of the victim was killed immediately while the other one was released after a random was paid.