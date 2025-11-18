Police Arrest Two Cultists, Recover Weapons In Delta

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Delta Police Command has recorded two major breakthroughs in its ongoing crackdown on cultism and illegal firearms, following separate operations in Agbor and Warri area of the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the coordinated operations led to arrests of suspected cult members and recovery of weapons.

The command said, its operatives attached to the Agbor Division acted on credible intelligence on 8 November, after reports indicated that suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity were mobilising around Ojeifo by the Iduwe area of the state.

The operatives arrested two suspects: Agu Nnamdi, and Promise Banco. They also recovered a locally fabricated pistol allegedly hidden by the suspects inside a black nylon bag.

Edafe said both men are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the group.

In a separate operation on 16 November, surveillance teams from ‘B’ Division, Warri, led by CSP Josephine Ekebuike, trailed a tricycle after observing the rider driving against traffic at high speed along Arubi Street off DECO Road.

Advertisement

The suspects: the rider and two passengers were said to have abandoned the tricycle at First Marine Quarters and fled.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two locally fabricated double-barrel guns, nine assorted mobile phones, four power banks, and a screwdriver.

Police said they have since cordoned off the area and intensified stop-and-search operations to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The state police commissioner, Abaniwonda Olufemi, however reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to dismantle cult groups and remove illegal firearms from circulation.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to law enforcement.