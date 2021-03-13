Police Arrest Two Men For Gang-Raping Teenage Girl In Anambra

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Anambra State Police Command, Saturday, announced the arrest of two men for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police public relations officer of the state command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, and made available to THE WHISTLERNG in Awka. According to him, “It will be recalled that on 19/2/2021, a 16-year-old-girl was brutally gang raped by two men at Osumowo street, Awada, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, leaving her unconscious due to excessive loss of blood.

“Following the report, police detectives trailed and arrested the suspects, namely, Chidiebere Uzoma, ‘m’, aged 45, of Ukaegbu street, Awada, and

Uchenna Nwegbu, ‘m’, aged 23, of Osumowo street, Awada.”

He said the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration and multiple lacerations of her hymen were confirmed, adding that, “She is presently receiving treatment. Upon interrogation, the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the alleged crime. Consequently, the suspects were arraigned before a court at Idemili on the 11/3/2021 for prosecution after investigation was concluded.”