Police Arrests Couple For Purchasing Baby At N300, 000

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a couple trafficking one month old baby from Lagos.

The suspects were intercepted at the Bridgehead in Onitsha on 17th December, 2023, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a release in Tuesday, stated that, “The couple were travelling in a luxury bus belonging to a popular transport company with the baby when a co-passenger observed that the mother could not breastfeed the baby despite its cry for food in the course of the journey.

“The good samaritan put a call through to Anambra Police on its Control Room hotline in Awka which then relayed the information to the police at Bridgehead in Onitsha.

“The police laid in wait for the luxury bus and intercepted it in the evening hours. The couple and the baby were identified and brought down for questioning.”

Ikenga said the suspects confessed buying the child from its mother at Ajah, Lagos, for the sum of N30,000.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the police operatives for their vigilance and dedication to duty.

He also directed that the couple be handed to the National Agency for Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

Our correspondent reports that the baby has been handed over to the state Ministry of Women’s Affairs for care.