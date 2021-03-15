Police Ask Wakili’s Alleged Victims To File Complaints, Deny Allegation Of Bias

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oyo State Police Command has called on victims of alleged kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, to come forward with petitions against the suspect.

Wikili, who is alleged to be responsible for several kidnappings and killings in the Ibapara area of Oyo State, was arrested by the Odua People’s Congress on March 7.

He was captured alongside his lieutenants and handed over to the police by members of the OPC and other vigilantes.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the command was ready to treat complaints against the suspect.

Fadeyi said it was not enough for residents of the area to post their complaints on social media or grant interviews to journalists.

He urged them to bring forward their complaints to the police, promising that the police would investigate their claims one after the other.

He debunked allegations of bias levelled against the police by some residents of Ibarapa.

He said, “The police is not bias contrary to the claims of some people. The police is for everybody, we are not working against anybody or group of people.

“Tell them to come out and lodge their complaints against the man ( Wakili). He is still in our custody. We have said that before and we are saying it again that they should come forward if they have evidence against him.

“We will not rush to take him to court. We will investigate every complaint against him one after the other and that is why we are calling on the people to come forward if they have any compliant against him,” he said.

Ibarapaland had been in the news following series of attacks on residents by suspected criminal herdsmen. Apart from destruction of farms, there had been cases of killings, kidnappings, rape and armed robbery allegedly committed by some of the herdsmen.

The insecurity led Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho to storm the settlement of the Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, to sack him and his people from the community. But despite the eviction of the Seriki by the community, insecurity had continued.