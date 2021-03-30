Police Assess Troubled Enugu Community As Young Lady Found Dead In Gutter

53 SHARES Share Tweet

The commissioner of police, Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, Monday, ordered investigation into the acts of violence that occurred at Adani in Uzo-Uwani LGA of the state. THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident led to the death of six persons and gunshot injuries by two others, as well as the destruction of property.

The state police PRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, told our correspondent, Tuesday, that the mayhem was allegedly perpetrated in the wee hours of 28th March, 2021 by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

CP Aliyu, while calling for calm, ordered the state criminal investigation department ‘to conduct tacit investigations to identify and bring perpetrators of the unfortunate incident to book’. The commissioner also reassured commitment of the command to collaborate with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the community to avert reoccurrence of the violence.

The chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Mr Chukwudi Celestine Nnadozie, commended the police and other security agencies for the quick intervention, which, he said, ‘helped in restoring normalcy in the area’. He noted that it would restore people’s confidence in the community.

The heads of the sister security agencies on the entourage are Mr Brown Ekwoaba, state director, DSS; Mr Valentine Afrika, commandant, NSCDC, Enugu State; and Mr Abdul Abdullahi, state commander, NDLEA.

Our correspondent reports that Uzo-Uwani is the council area of Nimbo where scores of people were massacred some years ago.

In another development, Commissioner Ndatsu Aliyu has ordered the state CID to carry out a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 20-year-old lady, one Orji Chiamaka Precious Gold, whose lifeless body was found in the gutter along Presidential Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

THE WHISTLER gathered that her corpse was evacuated to the hospital, following information received by police operatives attached to New Haven Police Division. Her corpse was deposited at the mortuary after she was confirmed dead in the hospital, according the state police PRO, Mr Daniel Ndukwe.

According to him, “The commissioner has called on young persons in the state to be wary of who they go out with to avoid becoming victims of such despicable acts. He further enjoined the general public, particularly residents of the state, to assist the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.”

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested and are being investigated to ascertain their culpability or otherwise in the death of the young lady.