Police Assure Of Safety During Festive Season, Deploy Personnel Across FCT.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has assured residents of a peaceful festive season by deploying its personnel across the city.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday revealed this in a statement, signed by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh on Tuesday.

The police added that material resources in their thousands have also been deployed “across the nooks and crannies of the Territory ahead of the yearly anticipated festivities”.

Sunday said the deployment consists of all intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal in partnership with inter-agency collaboration.

The development, according to the command, is to ensure that crime and criminality in its form and dynamics are promptly dealt with.

“The deployment is notably characterized by strengthened police-community relationship towards intelligence gathering, Stop and search, intelligence-led raids on black spots, visibility policing at every point of social convergence, highway and border patrol, aggressive vehicular/foot patrol, and surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry.

“Consequent upon the above, the FCT Commissioner of police CP Babaji Sunday wishes to assure residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that residents sleep with their two eyes closed in the festive period and beyond,” the statement read.

The police commissioner, however, charged senior officers of the command’s Operation Order, to ensure that no stone is left unturned as they discharge their duties “with respect for fundamental human rights and in tandem with global best practices”.

He enjoined residents to embrace peace and other virtues in the spirit of festivity and vigilance is maintained and reports of suspicious activities are to be made to the police through the command emergency response lines as follows : numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached at 0902 222 2352.