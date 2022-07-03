Police Begin ‘Aggressive Manhunt’ For Kidnappers Of Two Reverend Fathers In Edo

Armed men on Saturday, abducted two Catholic Priests of St. Patrick’s Catholic church Uromi and St. Joseph Retreat centre Ugboha, both in Edo State.

The priests, Rev. Father Udoh Peters and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh were reportedly abducted along the Benin-Ekpoma way at about 8:45 pm.

The Edo State Police Command in confirmation of the incident said both clerics were returning from Asaba where they had attended a funeral of a colleague.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in a phone conversation, the State’s Police Spokesperson Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police had begun a search of the victims and the kidnappers to rescue them unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro have dispatched police operatives on an aggressive manhunt to rescue them unhurt. So, an investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Nwabuzor confirmed that the recent incident was the third in the last one week as a Catholic priest popularly known as Rev. Father Christopher Odia was Kidnapped at the Ikabigbo community, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

His body was subsequently found a few hours later in the bush, with bullet wounds.

The command noted that it was doing all it could, in partnership with sister agencies to secure the lives and properties of its citizenry.