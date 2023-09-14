Police Begin Manhunt For Killers Of Labour Party Campaign DG

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Labour Party has condemned the gruesome murder of Mr. Maduka Zachary popularly known as Power Zac, one of the party’s campaign Director-General in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the State.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that PowerZach, who also worked as the campaign director of the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Amobi Ogah, was killed, and his head taken away by assailants on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Newsmen on the incident on Thursday, the Abia State Labour Party Chairman, Mr Ceekay Igara frowned at the murder, describing it as inhumane and brutal.

Asked if the murder was the handiwork of members of the opposition, Igara ruled out such possibility.

He said, “We have alerted security agencies, urging them to carry out investigations and bring the perpetrators of that ugly incident to book”.

Also, in a statement sent to our correspondent, the Abia State Police public Relation Officer ASP Maureen Chiamaka Chinaka said Maduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa Community.

ASP Chinaka further revealed that upon receiving the information about the murder of Maduka, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

She, however, assured that investigations are currently on going to unravel killers.