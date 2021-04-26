Police Begin Search For Hotelier, 7 Others Kidnapped In Oyo

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Police Command in Oyo State has launched manhunt for the abductors of a hotelier and others kidnapped at Agbo Hotel, Ogbomosho, on Saturday.

Kidnappers had invaded Agbo Hotel on Saturday and kidnapped the owner of the hotel, Mr Oyedokun Oyeniyi, his wife, Busayo Oyedokun and seven others.

It was gathered that the kidnappers stormed the hotel pretending to be lodgers at about 10p.m. and shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the victims.

Confirming the incident on Monday in a telephone interview with NAN, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said that investigations were ongoing.

Osifeso, however, declined to give the exact number of those abducted, and said that the police was trying to reconcile the figures.

He said that police tactical team, local hunters and vigilantes were out to ensure rescue of the victims.