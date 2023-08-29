Police Blame Silence Of Family Members For Rise In Rape Cases In Gombe

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With rape cases in Gombe State soaring, the Police have blamed family members of victims for often demanding compensation while trying to suppress cases.

Advertisement

The Gombe Police Commissioner, Oqua Etim, disclosed this, and noted that 37 rape cases have been charged to court while six were still under investigation.

He said a total of 43 cases were reported between January and July 2023, and investigations have shown that family members are the major culprits.

The Command said rape cases topped the record of diverse crime ravaging the state, and what was worrisome was the categories of victims.

He also noted that the command is collaborating with critical stakeholders at the grassroots and intensifying advocacy to address the rising challenge in the state.

The command said it is also partnering religious, traditional and community leaders, schools, among others, to help in the fight against rape.

Advertisement

He further expressed worry over the unwillingness of rape victims and their family members to report rape cases to the police, noting that uncovering such cases would aid proper prosecution of perpetrators in the interest of the victims and society.

“We have had cases of people mounting influence on us, claiming that they don’t want people to know and stigmatise them, but we always insist that a crime is a crime.

“I have vowed that under my watch, any parent whose child was abused but compromised would be charged to court under the appropriate laws.

“This is because I have heard that some parents asked for monetary compensation at the risk of the lives of these children,” he said.

According to National Survey on Violence Against Children in Nigeria in 2014, one in four females experience sexual violence in childhood with approximately 70 per cent reporting more than one incident of sexual violence.

Advertisement

While 5.0 percent is reported to have sought help, only 3.5 per cent received any services.