Police Bust Kidnapping Gang In Delta, Rescue Victim

The Imo State police command has dislodged an alleged notorious kidnap syndicate based in Delta state which operates in Imo State.

According to the command’s public relations officer, Abattam Michael, the gang was busted by the command’s tactical unit after one Cornelia Oluebube “F” from Amakohia in Owerri North LGA was kidnapped on the third of July to an unknown destination.

Information gathered by the police led them Delta State where they arrested Terry Mez “M” age 31 from Aguleri in Anambra State, Willing Ebefal “M” age 21 from Ogbokuno in Burutu LGA of Delta state, Obasanjo Kimakia “M” age 20 from Tamime in Burutu LGA of Delta state.

When interrogated, the suspects made further revelations that led to the apprehension and rescue of Cornelia Oluebube, said Abattam.

“On interrogation the three suspects volunteered useful information that took the ever active Imo Command’s Tactical teams to Delta State on 19/7/2021 at about 1130 hours, for the rescue of the kidnapped victim.

“After diligent gathering of intelligence and planning, stormed the hideout of the Kidnappers Den in Tebegbe Water Side in Delta State, and arrested Augustine Irishaye “M” age 21 years , Jenifer Awolowo “ F” age 16 years, and Eyemgblausi Chugbwugburefa age 17 years all of Tibegbe in Burutu LGA of Delta State .

“The victim, Cornelia Oluebube “ F” who was kidnapped in Owerri was rescued unhurt.

“While the Tactical teams were escorting the suspects out of their hideout, one Terry Mez “M” took to his heels and was shot on the leg to prevent him from escaping from lawful custody . On arrival back to the command, the escaping suspect was taken to The Nigeria Police Hospital Amakohia, Owerri Imo State while, the victim was formally reunited with her parents by the Commissioner of Police,” he said.