Police Bust Three-Man Armed Robbery Syndicate, Recover Dangerous Weapons In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has successfully dismantled a three-man armed robbery syndicate and recovered dangerous arms and ammunition.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 10, 2025, by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the Command disclosed that the operation was carried out on Friday, November 7, 2025, at about 8:00 p.m., following credible intelligence.

“Police operatives acting on credible intelligence apprehended two suspects at a native doctor’s residence in Ikot Ineme Village,” the statement read.

The suspects were identified as Akan Udo (40) of Ikot Edem Udo Village and Namso Monday (20) of Ikot Umo Essien Odoro Ikot Village. They were reportedly arrested while receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments.

According to the police, the native doctor believed to have been aiding the gang fled the scene before the arrival of officers, but efforts are ongoing to track and arrest him.

A third suspect, identified as Mbata Udo (40) of Ikot Ukpong Offiong Village, was later arrested in connection with the same robbery operation.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made pistol, one locally made revolver pistol, sixteen machetes, six mobile phones, two big generators, one battle axe, one plier, and other incriminating items.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon completion,” DSP Timfon John added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, commended the officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and swift response.

“This is another clear message to criminally minded individuals that Akwa Ibom State will not be a safe haven for crime,” CP Azare stated.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure the safety and peace of all residents.”