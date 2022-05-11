Police Comb Abuja For Drug Peddlers, Arrest Six

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has secured the arrest of six suspected drug peddlers, all-male after a Tactical Sweep Operation across the black spots of the capital city.

The command in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh on Wednesday said the intelligence-driven operation was executed by the Command’s Anti-Narcotic unit.

The statement identified the suspects as Suleiman Abdulrahman Bello 27, Jonathan Joseph 35, Suleiman Shamsudeen 22, Emeka Offor 29, Tanko Abdullahi 20 and Luka Ishiaku 25.

The police said upon their arrest, the suspects were found in possession of “large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa of different variants like Laud, Arizona, Crack Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup.

“When interviewed, the suspects stated that they have been in the peddling business for quite a while”.

The police noted that it has intensified its investigation towards unravelling other groundbreaking revelations that could lead to more arrests, adding that the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday while frowning at the rate of moral decadence In the society, called on all at the apex of religious and societal spheres of influence to maximize their platforms to preach against drug/substance abuse and other deviant behaviours.

“Complementing the above, the Command urges the good people of the FCT not to relent in cooperating with the Police, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352”.