Police Command Erects Barricades To Ward Off Attack As Rivers Reviews Curfew

The Rivers State Police Command has blocked entrances to its stations due to increasing attacks on police formations in the South-south and Southeast.

Unknown gunmen had carried out attacks on three police formations in the state during the weekend resulting in the death of at least seven police officers.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the command took protective measures by blocking the roads leading to its offices and stations.

This has naturally caused traffic buildup in certain parts of the state, especially at the Elekahia-Stadium road and the Rumuokoro-Rukpoku access road.

The command had on Saturday confirmed the killing of seven of its personnel by unknown gunmen, promising to arrest perpetrators of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in a state broadcast on Monday, extended the night curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., with effect from Tuesday, in order to stem attacks on security formations in the state.

The governor said the decision was taken in the wake of multiple armed ambushes on police checkpoints along the East-West road which resulted in the cold-blooded murder of 7 police officers over the weekend.

Governor Wike said the state security council reviewed and concluded that the perpetrators, who disguised themselves as security officers, moved in unhindered from Oyigbo to launch the attack.

“However, as a further step towards enhancing our collective safety, we have reviewed the existing night-time curfew across the 23 Local Government Areas, which will now start from 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. until further notice from tomorrow 11th May 2021.

“The security agencies are hereby directed to note the new curfew time, ensure strict compliance and effectively deal with any person or group that violates or attempts to violate it.

“We have reviewed, and for the moment, declined the pressure on the State Government to activate our youth to defend the State from these terrorists because we don’t want to complicate our very delicate security situation by creating opportunities for some other monsters to emerge.

“We wish to assure every resident that we are not intimidated by the sporadic and cowardly attacks on predetermined security targets by faceless criminals on our soil; neither will we be cowed into succumbing to a baseless and doomed secessionists agenda.

“We further appeal to the public to understand that security is everybody’s business and play their own roles, especially in passing intelligence information to the law enforcement agencies to process and take pre-emptive measures to counter and advance our collective security.”