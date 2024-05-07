Police Commence Probe As Ekiti Varsity Expels Teenager Over Viral Bullying Video

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ekiti State Police Command, on Tuesday, commenced investigation into a viral video where an 18-year-old student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, was beating and bullying her colleague.

The student, identified as Opemiposi Precious Bolaji of the Mass Communications department, was seen beating her colleague for allegedly gossiping about her.

The perpetrator was heard screaming at the victim, saying: “I want to see you fight back. You called me a bastard? Is it because I have kept silent? I must draw blood from you today and no one can stop me”.

The victim was seen running to safety while being chased by her attacker.

Meanwhile, the school management through the Public Relations Officer, Temitope Akinbisoye, announced that Bolaji had been expelled.

She was expelled alongside Genesis Osaro, another student who provided the stick with which Gloria Ajayi, the victim, was beaten.

The management reiterated its zero tolerance to all forms of indiscipline within the school premises.

It said, “Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, with Matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year old love affair with her boyfriend, was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently expelled with immediate effect.

“Miss Genesis Osaro, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10257, who provided the stick with which Gloria AJAYI was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her Matriculation oath and consequently expelled with immediate effect.

“Miss Gloria AJAYI, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10295, who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors, was exonerated.

“The duo of Miss Mistura Eniola ADEJUWON with Matriculation No. 10435 and Miss Precious Oluwapelumi OLANREWAJU with Matriculation No. 11126, who gleefully recorded the video and posted on social media were WARNED and advised to always report such incident to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the University rather than escalating it on social media.

“Mr. Olawale AJEWOLE, a 200L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 6021 was exonerated for making efforts to lock Miss Gloria AJAYI inside a room to prevent further beating.”

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Adeniran Akinwale, directed the Ikere Area Commander to liaise with the school’s management and “ensure the perpetrator is identified, investigated and made to face the legal consequence(s) of her barbaric action.”

He noted that, “The State Police Command is not unaware of a video circulating currently on social media where a female student of BOUESTI was seen assaulting and molesting her fellow female student. The Command describes the act as inhumane and unacceptable.”