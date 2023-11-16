Police Commissioner Vows To Tackle Crime, Criminalities In Imo

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Police Commissioner (CP), Aboki Danjuma on Thursday led the commands Tactical team, Police Divisions and 18PMF on a show of force patrol in the state.

The aim of the parade was to return confidence and assure Imo residents of the command’s resolve to stamp out violent crimes and criminality across the state.

The Commissioner of Police while addressing traders and market leaders at Alaba Market, and Ama Hausa Market, Owerri, during the confidence-building patrol, assured them that the operation was not meant to frighten them but to reignite their trust in the readiness of the poice to protect their lives and properties.

The CP assured the people of Imo that his administration will work in close synergy with other sister security agencies, local vigilantes, and stakeholders in stamping out violent crime from the State.

He noted further that he has mandated Area Commanders, DPOs, and Tactical Team Commanders to align with the policing vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, by ensuring that officers and men under their supervision refrain from any form of corrupt practice, respect the fundamental human right of citizens and discharge their lawful duties professionally.