Police Condemn Jungle Justice As 3 Alleged Robbers Set Ablaze In Imo 

Three suspected armed robbers met their waterloo on Saturday as they were lynched and burnt to ashes by inhabitants of Owerri Ibiri road in Imo State.

The suspects numbering five were reportedly caught in the act while robbing some yet to be identified traders of their phones and possessions before luck ran out on them.

Two of the alleged criminals escaped while three of them were lynched by the irate youths.

According to the police spokesperson in Imo, Michael Abattam, the alleged robbers were beaten to pulp, bound and subsequently burnt before the police arrived at the scene.

“The robbers were beaten, tied and set ablaze before the Police Patrol Team arrived at the scene.

“Efforts made to arrest the perpetrators proved abortive as they all ran away on sighting the Police Patrol Team.”

Abattam said the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, condemned the act of jungle justice by the residents and advised them to always report criminals to the appropriate authorities to maintain law and order.

He said CP Yaro had set up a panel to “investigate the cause and possible ways to prevent future mob actions in the State.”